Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 774 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $304,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,423 shares of company stock worth $21,743,165 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $138.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.53 and a 200-day moving average of $129.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

