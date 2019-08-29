Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Purchased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 386.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 77.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 235.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 88,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 61,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 74.4% during the first quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 275,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after buying an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

NYSE WES traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $23.72. 45,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85. Western Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.39 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 98.41%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.