Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Up 7.5%

Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.72, 138,001 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 86,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Western Copper and Gold by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Varde Management L.P. purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,100,000.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.