Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,486,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 87,146 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of Denny’s worth $92,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1,531.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.49. 1,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,579. Denny’s Corp has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Maxim Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Denny’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush set a $25.00 target price on shares of Denny’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Denny’s news, CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 30,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $619,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,651,546.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 107,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

