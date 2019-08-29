Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $87.60 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.35% of Discover Financial Services worth $87,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,825,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,456,000 after buying an additional 1,399,427 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,908,000 after buying an additional 407,146 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 96.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 645,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,350,000 after buying an additional 316,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,680,000 after buying an additional 316,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,035,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,348,000 after purchasing an additional 260,881 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.91. 6,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,949. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average of $77.42.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,285.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,835,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. Barclays upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 target price on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.35.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

