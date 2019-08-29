Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $84.66 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.92% of American Financial Group worth $84,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3,747.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 336,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,445,000 after buying an additional 327,414 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,593 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in American Financial Group by 101.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,511,000 after purchasing an additional 211,586 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 300.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $10,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $68,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,287 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AFG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.43. 435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,662. American Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.36.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

