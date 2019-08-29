Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $82.02 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.75% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $82,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,322,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,695,000 after purchasing an additional 68,398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,156,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,935,000 after purchasing an additional 63,638 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 601,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 543,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,472,000 after purchasing an additional 115,186 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.39. 7,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,101. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.98 and a one year high of $100.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.23.

