Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $77.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,762,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 451,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $77,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VOD. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.99 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 58,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,316. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $23.02.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

