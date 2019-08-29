Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 40,176 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,025,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,176 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 5.34% of Mueller Industries worth $88,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth about $216,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MLI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.22. 14,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,665. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $666.93 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on MLI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Paul J. Flaherty sold 10,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $304,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,369.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gennaro J. Fulvio sold 10,383 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $276,395.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,196 shares of company stock valued at $760,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

