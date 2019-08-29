Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.44% of Weyerhaeuser worth $86,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,954,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,812,000 after buying an additional 1,006,414 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,464,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,350,000 after buying an additional 1,559,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,032,000 after buying an additional 711,947 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,323,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,872,000 after buying an additional 120,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 26.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,338,000 after buying an additional 845,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $26.11. 30,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,820. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 5,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $119,640.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

