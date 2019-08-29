Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Market Perform

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $10.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LXP. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $10.35 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The firm had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 20,000 shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 362,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after buying an additional 109,876 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 4,590.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 86,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.