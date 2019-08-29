Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Market Perform

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $10.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LXP. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.63.
Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $10.35 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In related news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 20,000 shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 362,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after buying an additional 109,876 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 4,590.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 86,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
