Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $7.10 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,919,000 after purchasing an additional 125,866 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857,647 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,333,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,869,000 after purchasing an additional 32,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,763,000 after purchasing an additional 76,345 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $23.33 on Thursday, hitting $1,194.35. 57,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,174.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total value of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

