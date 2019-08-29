Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,898 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,976,000 after acquiring an additional 103,508 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,375,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,542,000 after acquiring an additional 33,396 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 758,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,991,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 522,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 99,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 411,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 24,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,838. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $36.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $106.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $26,529.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,101.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $32,354.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,898 shares of company stock valued at $103,529. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.