Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $160.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,164. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.09. 3M Co has a one year low of $154.00 and a one year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.54.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

