Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 23.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,575,000 after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.25. 1,236,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,096. The company has a market cap of $186.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $135.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average of $126.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

