Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.5% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 280,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 72,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,671. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $188.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

