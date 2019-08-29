Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Cut by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,404 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 37.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,764,098,000 after buying an additional 9,190,235 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,490.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,000,382,000 after buying an additional 6,887,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,174,527,000 after buying an additional 5,639,712 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $118,918,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,855,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,205,324,000 after buying an additional 1,031,035 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.22.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $304,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,423 shares of company stock valued at $21,743,165 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

