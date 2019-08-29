Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $110.93

Wacoal Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WACLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $110.93 and last traded at $113.82, with a volume of 887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.93.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Wacoal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WACLY)

Wacoal Holdings Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets women's intimate apparel primarily in Japan. It operates through three segments: Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), and Peach John. The company offers foundation garments, including brassieres and girdles; and lingerie, such as slips, bra-slips, and women's briefs.

