Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at $33,283,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,274,741.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.51. 240,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,442. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $155.98 and a 12 month high of $270.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price target (up from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

