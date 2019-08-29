Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,311,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,731,000 after buying an additional 4,401,289 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,439,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,467,000 after purchasing an additional 315,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,569,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,454,000 after purchasing an additional 278,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,920,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,277,000 after purchasing an additional 81,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,058,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CM. National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.67.

Shares of CM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,282. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $96.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

