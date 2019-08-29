Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $2.22 Million Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 159,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMMU. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 215.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 23.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 56.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMMU stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.17. 50,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,807. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMMU. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In related news, insider Bryan Ball acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,535,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $18,748,931.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,726,078 shares of company stock worth $47,241,402 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

