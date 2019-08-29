Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $8,326,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,221 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 603.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 685,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 157,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 464.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 103,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Noble Financial cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.35 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.97. 56,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.73. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Zegart sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $142,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $572,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 777,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,013,995 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

