Vitality Products (CVE:VPI) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Vitality Products Inc (CVE:VPI) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 12,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and a P/E ratio of -10.91.

Vitality Products Company Profile (CVE:VPI)

Vitality Products Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes health products in Canada. It offers vitamins, minerals, and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products through its Website. Vitality Products Inc was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

