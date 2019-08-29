Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 33,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $150,435.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Miguel A. Lopez acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 509.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

VSTO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.49. 832,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $303.79 million, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $459.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.41 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

