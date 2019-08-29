Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,911. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 313,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.31% of Vista Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.