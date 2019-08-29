Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by Private Advisors LLC

Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Private Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11,319.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85,811,983 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13,370.7% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280,332 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 17,806.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $334,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,409,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,890,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $640,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,755 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.80. 2,451,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,448,502. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $184.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.44.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.