Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $206.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,502. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.44. The company has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

