Vicus Capital Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 115,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 257,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 150,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,816 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 489,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,454 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 220,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,936. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $37.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62.

