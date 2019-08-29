Vicus Capital Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2,964.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,573 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 65,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,595. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

