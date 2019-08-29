Vicus Capital Has $4.94 Million Position in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST (BMV:REZ)

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST (BMV:REZ) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST by 100.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST by 141.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

Shares of REZ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.11. ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $67.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.49.

