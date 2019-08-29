Vicus Capital Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,460 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4,885.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $254,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,476 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its holdings in Intel by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,457,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,296 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Intel by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,216,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $90,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,705 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,888,063 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $144,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,845 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 610.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,418,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,332,440. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

