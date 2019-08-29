Vicus Capital Buys 20,390 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises about 2.2% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $15,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.59. 14,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,765. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50.

