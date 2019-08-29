Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.69

Shares of Victoria Oil & Gas plc (LON:VOG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and traded as high as $11.40. Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 188,911 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Get Victoria Oil & Gas alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $27.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.86.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and distribution of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project located in Cameroon. It also supplies energy products, such as thermal gas, condensate, and gas for electricity generation to industrial customers through a 50 kilometers pipeline in Douala.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.