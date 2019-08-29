Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Reduced by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $2,241,454.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,443.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,928 shares of company stock worth $4,475,722 in the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $160.78. 6,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,235. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $159.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.89 and a 200-day moving average of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.89.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

