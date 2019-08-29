Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. reduced its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 7.4% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 26.8% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Progressive by 11.7% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 88.2% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $979,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,412,578.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $244,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,474.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,310. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.57. 48,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.90. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.66. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

