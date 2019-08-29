Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,187 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,740,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,778,000 after purchasing an additional 621,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,368,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,853,000 after buying an additional 344,452 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,319,000 after buying an additional 5,795,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,690,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,698,000 after buying an additional 350,958 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,204. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $119.35 and a 12 month high of $154.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

