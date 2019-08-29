Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 285.1% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $268.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.83 and a 1-year high of $277.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

