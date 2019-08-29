Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 53,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.10. 28,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average is $79.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $81.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

