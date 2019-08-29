Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Price Wealth Management Inc.

Price Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 3.9% of Price Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Price Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,120,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,396,000 after buying an additional 316,368 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $92.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,442. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $92.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

