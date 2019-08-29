Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,700.0% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.43. 1,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,272. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.66. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $64.01.

