Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.92. 192,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,813,635. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95.

