Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Lau Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 72.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 27,302 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 41.5% in the second quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.14. The stock had a trading volume of 166,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $135.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.79 and its 200 day moving average is $126.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.35.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

