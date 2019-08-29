Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 7,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 876,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,667,000 after buying an additional 131,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,358.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $380,698.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,042,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.72. The stock had a trading volume of 346,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,073. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.85. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

