Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 40,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,854. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

