Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $8.37 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 267.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,703 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.8% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% during the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127,078. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $97.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,628.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart purchased 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,170.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,189.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 152,452 shares of company stock worth $10,128,541 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

