Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,259 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.6% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Biegel & Waller LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2.2% during the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.83 on Thursday, hitting $185.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,561,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,847,331. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total transaction of $9,670,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,560,377 shares of company stock valued at $288,267,433. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

