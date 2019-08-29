Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Boeing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $362.68. 104,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,682,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $202.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.27. Boeing Co has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.10.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

