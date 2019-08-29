Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pattern Energy Group were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Pattern Energy Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Pattern Energy Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pattern Energy Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEGI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEGI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pattern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Pattern Energy Group Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

