Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 49,336 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 722.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,336 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EZU. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 323,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,378 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.86. 616,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.88.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

