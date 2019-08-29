Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 12,099 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 22.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,099 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Balchem were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,232,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,407,000 after purchasing an additional 73,439 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 94,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Balchem by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

In related news, VP Scott C. Mason acquired 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.74 per share, with a total value of $254,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,283.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.20. 2,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,688. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.12. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.32.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

